In a remarkable botanical discovery, a team of researchers from the Department of Life Sciences at Manipur University and Kwaklei and Khonggunmelei Orchids Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled a hitherto-unknown plant species named "Curcuma kakchingense." This robust flowering plant, which stands tall at eight feet, was found thriving along the banks of the Sekmai River in the Kakching District of Manipur, India.

Curcuma kakchingense, a newfound member of the angiospermic family Zingiberaceae, which includes well-known plants like Curcuma (turmeric), gingers, and cardamom, has captured the attention of botanists worldwide. Dr. L. Bidyaleima, Dr. R. K. Kishor, and Prof. G. J. Sharma documented their findings in the esteemed Nordic Journal of Botany on October 11, 2023.

The discovery of this lemon-yellow rhizome-bearing plant is groundbreaking not only for its unique characteristics but also for its potential ecological significance. With subterranean growth habits and a bitter taste, Curcuma kakchingense bears a striking resemblance to Curcuma longa, known locally as "Yaingung," and Curcuma phrayawan, a species from Thailand.

What makes this discovery all the more intriguing is the scarcity of information regarding the distribution and the number of mature Curcuma kakchingense plants in their natural habitat. As a result, the species has been classified as "Data Deficient" (DD) under the IUCN Red List category, and the potential threats to its existence have yet to be fully assessed.

Before the announcement of Curcuma kakchingense, the list of accepted Curcuma species globally numbered just 93, with the majority, 67, found in Thailand. In India, there were 42 recorded Curcuma species, with the most recent addition being Curcuma kshonapatra from Karnataka in 2016. In the northeastern region of India, the last documented species was Curcuma rubrobracteata in 2003. This suggests that despite the extensive diversity of Curcuma plants in this part of the country, the process of cataloging their varieties has been rather sluggish. It is highly likely that many more undiscovered plant species exist in the pristine forests of northeastern India, some of which may remain at risk of extinction before their discovery.

The importance of Curcuma plants in various aspects of human life cannot be overstated. Several Curcuma species, including the famed turmeric (Curcuma longa), are integral to cuisines, traditional medicines, spices, dyes, perfumes, cosmetics, and serve as ornamental plants. The presence of curcumin and various curcuminoids in these plants adds to their allure, as these nontoxic polyphenolic compounds possess numerous biological activities.

Furthermore, the essential oils derived from Curcuma species have shown tremendous potential in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. They exhibit a wide range of pharmacological properties, such as anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, anti-hepatotoxic, anti-diarrheal, carminative, diuretic, anti-rheumatic, hypotensive, antioxidant, anti-microbial, anti-viral, and insecticidal properties. Therefore, the discovery of Curcuma kakchingense promises to open new horizons for investigating its phytochemistry, biological activities, and applications in the development of novel nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.