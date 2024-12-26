Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh conducted an inspection of newly constructed barracks at the Pangei Police Training Centre today, December 26, marking a significant upgrade to the state's law enforcement capabilities.

The facility will serve as a specialised training ground for newly recruited constables, addressing the pressing security challenges facing the northeastern state.

"We are committed to equipping our police personnel with the best facilities and training to meet any challenges effectively," Singh stated in a social media post following his visit.

This development comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen law enforcement infrastructure in Manipur, where authorities have been working to maintain peace and stability. The enhanced training facilities are expected to play a crucial role in preparing police personnel for their duties across the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the new infrastructure represents a strategic investment in the state's security apparatus, aiming to improve the overall readiness and effectiveness of the police force.