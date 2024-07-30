The newly appointed Governor of Manipur, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, arrived in Imphal today, July 30 to a warm reception. At the Raj Bhavan, He was welcomed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Th. Satyabrata Singh, various ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, and other senior officials at the Raj Bhavan.

Acharya's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, July 31 at 9:30 a.m. in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, Acharya landed at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, where he was greeted by high-ranking civil and police officers, led by the Chief Secretary and the DGP.

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In a related event, the Chief Minister, Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, ministers, and MLAs paid a visit to the outgoing Governor, Anusuiya Uikey, at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his gratitude for Uikey's contributions as the Constitutional Head of the State during her brief tenure, particularly highlighting her efforts in restoring peace and normalcy following the conflict outbreak in May of last year. He wished her a long and healthy life ahead.

Anusuiya Uikey, in turn, thanked the Chief Minister and his team for their cooperation and support during her time in office.