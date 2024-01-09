Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today met with representatives from NGOs in Manipur who are pushing for reconciliation and peace in the trouble-torn state.

Ramesh today met Boipu Koireng and L. Pishak Singh representing United NGOs Mission- Manipur, a consortium of 103 grassroots organisations across the state.

Taking to social media platform X, Ramesh stated that during the meeting, they underscored the urgency of initiating the reconciliation and dialogue among different sections of society in Manipur.

The Congress also stated on social media that The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a step in that the direction of bringing peace in Manipur.

"Boipu Koireng and L. Pishak Singh representing United NGOs Mission- Manipur, a consortium of 103 grassroots organisations across the state met me this afternoon. They underscored the urgency of initiating the reconciliation and dialogue among different sections of society in Manipur. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a step in that very direction," said Ramesh.

Boipu Koireng and L. Pishak Singh representing United NGOs Mission- Manipur, a consortium of 103 grassroots organisations across the state met me this afternoon. They underscored the urgency of initiating the reconciliation and dialogue among different sections of society in… pic.twitter.com/wErjxMKZle — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 9, 2024

The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, has planned a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to commence from Imphal on January 14th and conclude in Mumbai on March 20th. However, the state government has not yet granted permission for the launch of this 6,500km yatra. Congress officials, including general secretary K C Venugopal and Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Meghachandra, have met with the chief secretary and urged Chief Minister N Biren Singh to prioritize peace over party politics, emphasizing that the yatra aims to ensure the future of Manipur and is not merely a political endeavor.

The yatra is a strategic move by the Congress party ahead of the upcoming national elections and serves as a sequel to the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra.

During this 66-day-long journey, Rahul Gandhi will traverse approximately 6,713 kilometers (about 4,171 miles), covering 14 states and 85 districts. The yatra will pass through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat before reaching Maharashtra. It is expected to engage with 355 Lok Sabha constituencies, which accounts for roughly 65 per cent of all parliamentary seats in India.