Manipur: NH-2 blockade enters fourth day, over 300 vehicles stranded in Senapati

More than 300 vehicles, including trucks, passenger buses and wingers, remained stranded for the fourth consecutive day along National Highway-2 in Manipur’s Senapati district following an indefinite shutdown called by the Kuki Inpi Manipur on May 13.

The blockade disrupted movement between Khongnem and T Khullen, bringing traffic along the crucial highway corridor to a standstill and leaving hundreds of passengers, drivers and transport workers stranded without adequate access to food, drinking water and sanitation facilities.

Several passengers, including women, children and elderly travellers, were reportedly facing severe hardship as essential supplies continued to run low.

Drivers and transport operators said the prolonged disruption has created growing uncertainty, with many unable to move either forward or backward along the route.

National Highway-2 serves as one of Manipur’s key lifelines connecting the state with neighbouring regions and plays a vital role in the transportation of goods, fuel and other essential commodities. The continued shutdown has raised concerns over possible shortages and disruption of supply chains if traffic movement is not restored soon.

Transporters and stranded commuters have appealed to the state and central authorities for immediate intervention to ensure safe passage, restore highway connectivity and provide emergency relief to those stranded along the highway.

Officials are yet to announce any breakthrough or timeline for reopening the route.