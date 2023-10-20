The National Investation Agency (NIA) has arrested a second person in the bomb blast that took place at Kwakta in Manipur's Bishnupur district on June 21.

The NIA, in coordination with Manipur Police, today arrested the second accused identified as Mohammad Islauddin Khan. NIA had found the involvement of Islauddin in the bomb blast in the IED laden Scorpio vehicle which was parked over a bridge located in the area of Phougakchou Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur district.

After his arrest, Islauddin was produced before the jurisdictional court in Imphal whereupon the court remanded the accused to seven days of NIA custody.

Prior to this, NIA along with Assam Police had nabbed the first accused in the case identified as Mohammad Noor Hussain from Silchar in Assam's Cachar district.

Noteworthy here is that three persons were injured and the bridge, along with nearby houses, were damaged because of the impact of the blast.