The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 13 has filed a charge sheet against three individuals, including a Myanmar national, in connection with a case involving extortion activities by members of proscribed terror outfits in Manipur.

The charge sheet, which was filed in a special court, names Deepak Sharma (38) alias Khinmaung from Myanmar, Suraj Jasiwal (33), and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei (38) from Manipur. These individuals were found to be involved in collecting funds for various terror groups to further their activities, according to a spokesperson from the federal agency.

The charge sheet has been filed under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, Deepak Sharma has been charged under the Foreigners Act for his involvement as a Myanmar national.

The investigation conducted by the NIA has revealed the extent of their activities and their role in facilitating illegal fundraising for terror groups operating in Manipur.