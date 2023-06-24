The investigation into the recent blast in Manipur has taken a significant turn as the case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The blast occurred on June 21 at approximately 7:10 pm, on a bridge situated at the adjoining area of Phougakchao Khai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim Road. The explosion resulted in the loss of two lives and left four individuals injured.

The blast was caused by an explosive device planted inside a Mahindra Scorpio, a four-wheeler vehicle, which had been parked on the bridge by unidentified miscreants. The detonation caused severe damage to a portion of the bridge's western side. Additionally, three boys sustained minor injuries and were promptly evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Considering the strong suspicion of the involvement of insurgents operating within the state and beyond its borders, the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further inquiry. A Suo-Motu case has already been registered under FIR No. 635(6)2023 at Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station, invoking relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substances Act, and the PDPP Act 1984.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the vehicle used in the incident originated from the Churachandpur side, adding another layer of complexity to the case.