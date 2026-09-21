Manipur: Nine pistols, lathode gun, grenade recovered in joint search operation

A combined team of the Imphal West CDO and 33 Assam Rifles conducted a search operation in the adjoining areas of Akham and Lamdeng villages under Lamsang Police Station on September 21, leading to the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition and an explosive device.

According to the security forces, the recovery included nine 9mm pistols, one locally made Lathode gun, two bolt-action single-barrel guns, one No. 36 HE grenade and five TSMs.

The operation was carried out as part of a search in the areas adjoining Akham and Lamdeng villages. The recovered weapons and other items have been taken into custody for further investigation.

Authorities are expected to examine the origin of the weapons and other materials, as well as how and for what purpose they were being kept in the area. However, details regarding any arrests, suspected ownership or possible links to armed groups were not provided in the information available.

The latest recovery adds to ongoing security operations in Manipur, where security forces have been conducting searches in vulnerable areas for illegal arms and ammunition. Further details are awaited from the authorities. and their intended use were not immediately available.