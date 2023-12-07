In the midst of ongoing ethnic conflict and a campaign targeting drug and alcohol abuse, the Manipur cabinet lifted a total ban on liquor on December 4.

This decision follows an earlier step taken by the state government where prohibition was partially lifted over a year ago in an attempt to stimulate the economy and mitigate health risks associated with counterfeit alcohol.

Manipur has maintained its status as a dry state since 1991 with the enactment of the 'Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act'. The state cabinet gave approval for the manufacture, production, possession, export, import, transport, purchase, sale and consumption of alcohol.

On December 6, a gazette notification was published, outlining detailed rules and regulations for the legalization of liquor. The ban was partially lifted in September of the previous year, permitting the sale and consumption of alcohol at district headquarters, hotels with a minimum of 20 beds, and the export of locally brewed country liquor.

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