The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) of Manipur's Kangpokpi district and the Naga Peoples' Organisation (NPO) of Senapati district have jointly agreed to lift any taxes on Naga trucks and commuters from Senapati traveling through Kuki-dominated regions.

Following a meeting held on Thursday (November 21), the two prominent tribal bodies issued a joint statement assuring that Naga commuters will not face harassment in Kuki areas.

The agreement also ensures that no taxes will be imposed on Naga traders, commercial goods, or vehicles from Senapati district.

In case any taxation-related issues arise, COTU has agreed to take full responsibility for resolving them.

The statement also clarified that violations of the agreement will be dealt with according to the seriousness of the offence.

(With inputs from PTI)