Manipur: NOC mandatory for building heights near Imphal Airport

The District Magistrate of Imphal West has issued a public notice reminding residents and builders that No Objection Certificates (NOC) for height clearance are mandatory for all buildings and structures within a 56 km radius of Imphal International Airport, as per aviation safety regulations.

The directive follows compliance with the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 (Indian Aircraft Act, 2024), the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 1994, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s GSR 751(E) notification issued on September 30, 2015.

Particular attention is drawn to structures located in the Red Zone of the Color Coded Zoning Map (CCZM), where height restrictions are strictly enforced to safeguard aircraft operations.



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The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has introduced the No Objection Certificate Application System (NOCAS), an online portal to streamline the application process for height clearance. Applicants can access the system via www.aai.aero or directly at https://nocas2.aai.aero. The portal also includes an interactive map displaying permissible building heights.

The notice warns that any violations involving the height of buildings, structures, or trees will be dealt with under the Aircraft Rules, 1994. For further clarifications, the public may contact Imphal International Airport via email at apdimphal@aai.aero.

The district administration has urged all citizens and developers to adhere strictly to the regulations to ensure the safety of aircraft operations and avoid punitive actions.