Manipur noise pollution drive sees seizure of 23 bike silencers in Churachandpur

Manipur traffic police in Churachandpur have stepped up enforcement against illegally modified motorcycle silencers, seizing and destroying 23 such pipes over the past few days as part of a sustained drive to curb noise pollution.

The seized silencers were destroyed on January 7 outside the Churachandpur police station in the presence of media personnel. Officials said the action was aimed at deterring riders from fitting unauthorised exhaust systems that violate motor vehicle norms and cause excessive noise.

Police said modified silencer pipes are not only illegal but also pose a public health concern, particularly for elderly people and those with illnesses who are vulnerable to prolonged exposure to loud noise.

The enforcement drive, they added, is intended to raise awareness while sending a clear message that violations will invite strict action.

Traffic authorities said similar checks will continue across the town in the coming days. Two-wheeler owners have been advised to avoid installing modified silencers to prevent penalties, including hefty fines.