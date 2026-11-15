The Native People's Committee, Manipur (NPCM), in coordination with Hill and Valley Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has called a 24 hour statewide general strike from midnight on November 15 to midnight on November 16 to protest the killing of four Naga persons in a recent incident.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the NPCM strongly condemned the killings and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The committee also extended its solidarity to the Naga community and other indigenous communities of Manipur.

The committee said the general strike was being organised to protest the incident, demand justice for the victims and press the authorities to take immediate action against those responsible. It also called for measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

According to the announcement, the strike will come into effect at 12 am on November 16 and continue until midnight the same day.

During the shutdown, all business establishments, shops, markets, private offices and educational institutions will remain closed. Vehicular movement across the state will also remain suspended, except for emergency services.

However, medical services, ambulances, fire services, water supply, electricity, media personnel and other essential emergency services have been exempted from the shutdown.

The NPCM has appealed to people across Manipur, irrespective of community, to extend their cooperation and observe the strike peacefully and democratically. It has also urged the public to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood during the shutdown.

The committee further appealed to the Manipur government and the Centre to take immediate and decisive steps to restore peace, ensure the safety of indigenous communities and bring those responsible for the killings to justice without delay.