GUWAHATI: The Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) has claimed that party candidates and workers are being intimidated and abused by several militant outfits in Manipur. Seeking security cover for its candidates, the NPP demanded that arms be seized from all underground groups.

Naming the militant outfits, the party also alleged that they are actively campaigning for opposition parties including the BJP.

"The outfits KNF-MC, KNF-Z, UKLF, KNA, and HPC(D) have openly come out in blatant support of our opponent's candidates from BJP and NPF," it said.

In the Tipaimukh constituency, the cadres of militant outfits HPC(D) are moving around with arms intimidating the voters and ordering village chiefs to vote for BJP candidates, the party further alleged.

KNA and UKLF that are under the "Suspension of Operation (SoO)" agreement with the Centre are threatening NPP party workers and village chief to make them support the BJP candidate Letpao Haokip in Tengnoupal assembly, NPP further alleged.

The NPP is contesting from 42 out of 60 assembly seats this time.

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