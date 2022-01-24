IMPHAL: The upcoming assembly election in Manipur is going to be very interesting and thrilling. The Nationalist People’s Party (NPP) today announced the first list of 20 candidates contesting the Election.

List of NPP candidates:

1. Laitonjam Jayananda for 3-Khurai Assembly Constituency

2. Sheikh Noorul Hassan for 4-Kshetrigao

3. Alhaj Mohd. Nasiruddin Khan for 6-Keirao AC

4. Yumnam Joykumar for 10-Uripok AC

5. L. Jayantakumar for 12-Keishamthong AC

6. Oinam Romen for 13-Singhjamei AC

7. Huidrom Vikramjit for 14-Yaiskul AC

8. W (O)Sumati Devi for 17-Lamshang AC

9. K. Sarat Singh for 18-Konthoujam AC

10. Karam Nabakishor Singh for 20-Langthabal AC

11. Kh. Loken Singh for 22-Wangoi AC

12. U. Ramesh Singh for 23-Mayang Imphal AC

13. I.(O) Nalini Devi for 25-Oinam AC

14. Th. Shanti Singh for 27-Moirang AC

15. N. Diten Singh for 33-Heirok AC

16. Usham Manglem Singh for 34-Wangjing Tentha AC

17. M. Ranjit Singh for 36-Wabagai AC

18. Maibam Dhanabir Singh for 38-Hiyanglam AC

19. Lunkhopao (Apao) for 41-Chandel AC

20. N. Kayisii for 49-Tadubi AC.

Assembly elections will be held in two-phases in the state on February 27 and March 3.

Assembly Elections are set to commence in 5 states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.