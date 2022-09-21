The National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM's) on September 21 called for a 24-hour long bandh which partially affected normal life in the state.

Following the strike, daily activity in the state has come to a standstill.

The NRFM had called for the bandh challenging the Manipur Merger Agreement of September 21, 1949, and asserted that September 21, 1949, was a day when all the rights of the Manipur people were forfeited.

The outfit further added that after the British occupation, the government of India invited King Bodhchandra Singh to Shillong, and the king was made to sign the Manipur merger agreement.

''Merging Manipur into the Indian territory after obtaining the signature of an individual is nothing but a colonization,'' the outfit alleged.

The outfit further added that the government of India did not listen when King Bodhchandra Singh clarified that he was just a nominal head of the state and he had no political authority to sign the agreement.

NRM also asserted that India should reconsider the steps taken in 1949 and that the India Manipur conflict should be resolved at the level of the United Nations (UN).