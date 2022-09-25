The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) has detained a jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for allegedly planting an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) at the village junction of Puiluan.

Aguished over the development, the militant outfit issued a press statement on September 25 and said, ''In an outrageous incident that comes to nothing short of an act of terrorism plotted by the 39th Assam Rifles (AR) posted at Nungba and the 87th Battalion of CRPF at Kambiron, IED (Improvised Explosive Devices) was planted at the site when the program for the renovation of Jadonang Memorial was going on at Puiluan village in Tamenglong district on September 24''.

The statement further said that as per eyewitnesses of Kambiron village, a person identified as Thiyam Ashok Singh of Kongba Leikai, Imphal, Manipur was detained by the women folks of Puiluan village at around 7:30 am, as he was found moving around in a suspicious manner.

''When interrogated it was revealed that he is a CID/GD of the 87th Battalion of the CRPF of Kambiron (Puiluan) and also admitted that it was he who planted the IED under the direction of his commander Inspector Dogra Singh of the 87th CRPF at Kambiron,'' the statement added.

NSCN further in its statement alleged that the IED was delivered to him by the 39th Assam Rifles at Nungba on the evening of September 23, at around 4 pm.

''As planned, he planted the IED at the village junction of Puiluan and the 37th National Highway (NH) just adjacent to public residences. The scenario that followed exposed the exact target of the AR and CRPF,'' the statement read further.

The outfit also alleged that the people from the village coming to attend the Jadonang Memorial program were frisked by the joint team of the 39th AR at Nungba under the commandership of Major Rahul and Major Anil of the 39th AR Kaimai outpost.

''During the frisking and checking of all vehicles, nonsensical questions like “Is there any IM cadres” and “Is the two elders coming for the program?” were asked,'' NSCN claimed.

It further said that the unfolding development in the next moment only exposed the absurdity of the Indian security forces determined to disrupt the peace and harmony of the village in general and in particular put the life of Mr Longchaibi Gonmei, Kilonser, and Brig.

NSCN also said that Lovejoy Jajo, the Commander of Jadonang Brigade, Naga Army in grave danger as they are supposed to attend the renovation program of Jadonang Memorial as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

''The use of IEDs to cause panic and dead is highly unwarranted given the peaceful conduct of the villagers led by the CSOs, the local Civil Courts, and the public leaders in any situation,'' it added.

The outfit further claimed that the detained CRPF cadre was treated very fairly after he was put in public custody, adding, ''To settle the matter amicably, an agreement was signed between the CRPF and the village court''.

''Eventually, the CRPF man was set free after warning. Unfortunately, the whole situation is downright bizarre. NSCN outrightly deplores such an act of cowardice by the 39th AR and the 87th CRPF,'' the statement concluded.