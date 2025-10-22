Manipur: NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah reiterates Naga National Flag and Constitution as non-negotiable

In a rare public appearance marking his return to his native village after five decades, NSCN-IM supremo Thuingaleng Muivah on Wednesday, October 22 reaffirmed that the Naga National Flag and Constitution remain non-negotiable in the ongoing peace talks with the Government of India (GoI).

The 93-year-old Naga leader, who arrived at Ukhrul headquarters before proceeding to his hometown Somdal, was given an emotional welcome by thousands of residents. Muivah was received at Bakshi Ground, followed by a massive procession to TNL Ground, where locals dressed in traditional attire lined the streets to greet him. The town came to a standstill as shops and business establishments remained closed for the occasion.

Due to ill health, Muivah’s speech was read out by another NSCN-IM leader during the homecoming ceremony. In the statement, Muivah reiterated that any political settlement must adhere to the “letter and spirit of the Amsterdam Joint Communiqué (2002)” and the “Framework Agreement (2015)”, describing them as the unifying foundation for all Nagas.

Recalling his revolutionary journey that began in 1964, Muivah stated that the Indo-Naga peace process—initiated with a ceasefire on August 1, 1997—was built on political recognition and unconditional dialogue at the highest level in a neutral country.

He alleged that the Government of India has betrayed the Framework Agreement by refusing to acknowledge the Naga national symbols, asserting, “The GoI has violated the spirit of the Framework Agreement by denying recognition to the Naga National Flag and Constitution.”

Muivah further accused the Centre of attempting to “divide the Naga people from within” to weaken the unity achieved through the agreements. “If the Government of India desires an honourable settlement, it must uphold and respect the Amsterdam Joint Communiqué and the Framework Agreement,” the statement declared.

Reiterating the NSCN-IM’s firm stance, Muivah called upon the Naga people to continue their political struggle until the vision of sovereign recognition under the Naga Flag and Constitution is realized.

Expressing gratitude, he extended thanks to the Tangkhul community, civil society groups, human rights activists, students’ and women’s organisations, the Manipur government, and the churches for facilitating his long-awaited homecoming.