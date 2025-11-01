Manipur observes 77th Information and Public Relations Day with renewed commitment to transparent governance

The 77th Information and Public Relations (IPR) Day, 2025, was celebrated with dignity and enthusiasm at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Auditorium, Nityaipat Chuthek, Imphal. The event highlighted the department’s enduring role in promoting transparency, bridging communication between the government and the people, and strengthening democratic governance through credible information dissemination.

Puneet Kumar Goel, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Hungyo Worshang, IAS, Secretary (IPR), presided over the function. M. Joy Singh, IAS (Retd.), former Commissioner (IPR), attended as the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary underscored that transparency forms the cornerstone of good governance, and the DIPR serves as the voice of the government, ensuring the timely and accurate communication of policies, programmes, and decisions to the public. “In today’s fast-moving information era, it is our shared responsibility to ensure that every message reaching citizens is accurate, timely, and trustworthy,” he stated.

He further highlighted the importance of feedback mechanisms, noting that public relations is not only about informing but also about listening. Through social media, public forums, and outreach initiatives, DIPR gathers citizen feedback, helping policymakers make more responsive and inclusive decisions.

Reflecting on the department’s achievements, Goel lauded the successful launch of the e-Gazette Portal on August 1, which fully digitised government notifications, enhancing transparency and accessibility. He also cited the National Conference on Coordination with States in Media and Public Communication, held in Imphal on August 5, as a milestone in combating misinformation and strengthening media coordination nationwide.

He praised the Manipur Information Commission for leading RTI Week 2025, emphasising that transparency is a mindset, not an obligation. The Chief Secretary also commended the DIPR Short Film Competitions, describing them as creative avenues for addressing social issues and inspiring positive change.

Urging officials to maintain high standards of accuracy and professionalism, he said, “Every press release, photograph, and bulletin issued by DIPR must pass the test of reliability and balance. The department’s credibility is one of the State’s most valuable public assets.” He encouraged the responsible use of social media platforms to ensure government communication remains verified, engaging, and trustworthy.

Looking ahead, the Chief Secretary outlined DIPR’s future priorities — expanding digital-first communication, institutionalising misinformation management, and modernising media archives. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to truth, clarity, and consistency, stating, “In an age when misinformation can divide and confuse, the role of DIPR is more critical than ever.”

In his address as Guest of Honour, M. Joy Singh reflected on the department’s rich legacy and applauded its tradition of honouring retired officials, describing the practice as “noble and inspiring.” He urged the continuation of such meaningful traditions that uphold departmental camaraderie and respect.

Presiding over the event, Hungyo Worshang, Secretary (IPR), lauded the department’s efforts to build harmonious relationships among staff and strengthen cooperation with media organisations, noting that collaboration with the press plays a vital role in enhancing the State’s image.

Delivering the keynote address, Ngangom Uttam, Director, DIPR, highlighted the importance of reminding both government and citizens of the department’s vital role in governance and public awareness. He proposed campaigns like “Think Before You Share” to combat misinformation and promote media literacy among youth, reiterating DIPR’s responsibility in fostering peace, unity, and cultural harmony.

He concluded by affirming DIPR’s dedication to the Government of India’s motto — “Reform, Perform, Transform and Inform.”

The event’s highlight included the felicitation of retired DIPR officials and the distribution of prizes to winners of the short film competition on five themes — My City, My Responsibility; Say No to Single-Use Plastic; Support Don’t Punish; Unity in Diversity; and E-Challan Awareness. The winning entries by Devadarshan Gurumayum, Dinku Thingnam, Bonney Takhelmayum, Sorenzan Vashum, and Kshetrimayum Priyobrata Singh were screened during the ceremony.

The celebration concluded with a traditional lunch, attended by senior media professionals and departmental representatives, marking the 77th IPR Day as a resounding success.