Manipur observes Kargil Vijay Diwas; Governor, CM pay tribute to armed forces

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 26 attended the state-level observance of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Manipur State Film Development Society in Imphal, paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla honoured the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, recalling the valour of the Kargil heroes and acknowledging the armed forces' role in safeguarding the country's sovereignty, including during Operation Sindoor. He also paid tribute to Veer Naris and Veer Matas, recognising their resilience and sacrifices.

Describing Kargil Vijay Diwas as a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and national pride, the Governor urged citizens to honour the martyrs and their families. He highlighted Manipur's long-standing contribution to the Indian Armed Forces and encouraged the youth to serve the nation with discipline, commitment and patriotism.

Emphasising that national security is a shared responsibility, Bhalla called on citizens to strengthen peace, harmony and national integration as India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The programme also featured patriotic performances by artistes of Shri Shri Bal Mukunda Dev Government Music College, Imphal. The event was attended by members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, senior civil, military and police officials, ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, Veer Matas and families of martyrs.