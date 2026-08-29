Manipur observes National Sports Day, pays tribute to major Dhyan Chand

The Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur, observed National Sports Day 2026 at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal, with a series of sporting activities and programmes to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam attended the event as the Chief Guest. Earlier in the morning, the Minister flagged off a Half Marathon Race as part of the event, with around 120 participants running from Khuman Lampak Sports Complex to Moirang and returning to the starting point. Floral tributes were also paid to Major Dhyan Chand at the Hockey Stadium.

Addressing the gathering, Konthoujam said National Sports Day is observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, whose legendary hockey career brought immense glory to India. He stressed the importance of encouraging greater participation in sports and called upon citizens to remain physically fit and healthy.

The Minister highlighted the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex as one of the most prominent sports facilities in the country and emphasised the need to maintain and develop the complex to provide a better platform for sportspersons, coaches and sporting events.

He said the state government has been making continuous efforts to maintain and upgrade sports facilities and equipment at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex to global standards. He also called upon all concerned to extend their support and cooperation towards such efforts.

Konthoujam expressed hope that sportspersons from Manipur would continue to excel in various sporting disciplines, win more medals and bring greater recognition and glory to both the state and the nation.

Delivering the keynote address, Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur, N. Shyamkumar, said the theme of National Sports Day focuses on encouraging everyone to participate in sports, remain physically fit, stay mentally strong and lead a healthy and active life.

He said initiatives under the Bharat Khel Neeti, 2025 and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 aim to promote physical fitness, mental well-being and active participation in sports and physical activities.

The programme also featured Men’s and Women’s Hockey Exhibition Matches, which were inaugurated by the Chief Guest at the Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium as part of the National Sports Day celebrations.

The event was attended by Director Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh, officials of the department, sportspersons, coaches, athletes and other stakeholder