Manipur observes Patriots’ Day, pays tribute to Heroes of 1891 Anglo-Manipur War

Manipur on August 13 observed Patriots’ Day, with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh leading state dignitaries in paying floral tributes to the heroes of the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

The observance began in the morning with floral tributes at Hicham Yaicham Pat at Moirangkhom and Thangal Temple in the Palace Compound. In the afternoon, the Governor and the Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Kangla Uttra.

The programme continued at Shaheed Minar, where the Governor, Chief Minister, Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, ministers, MLAs and senior civil and police officials paid homage to the patriots who sacrificed their lives in defence of Manipur’s sovereignty. Contingents of the Manipur Rifles presented a Guard of Honour.

Floral tributes were also offered at the Memorial Stone dedicated to the exiled martyrs of the 1891 war.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla paid homage to Yuvraj Bir Tikendrajit, Thangal General, Maharaj Kulachandra and other patriots of the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891. He said their courage, sacrifice and commitment to the motherland remained an important part of Manipur’s collective memory.

The Governor said the events of 1891 demonstrated the importance of standing for what is right in the face of adversity. He said Patriots’ Day should serve not only as an occasion to remember the past but also as an opportunity to draw lessons from history and work towards a better future.

Bhalla called upon the people to preserve Manipur’s history, culture and heritage, uphold constitutional values and strengthen unity among all communities. He emphasised that peace was essential for a prosperous society and urged young people to carry forward the legacy of the patriots through education, hard work, understanding and unity.

He said the most meaningful tribute to the martyrs would be to build a peaceful, prosperous, harmonious and inclusive Manipur where every citizen could live with dignity and hope. He also appealed for collective efforts to preserve the unity and integrity of the state and promote peace and harmony.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also paid tribute to the patriots who fought during the 1891 war. Recalling their sacrifices, he said their courage, dedication and service continued to inspire the people of Manipur.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements of Manipuri sportspersons in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games and recognised achievers from various fields who have brought recognition to Manipur at national and international levels.

He said the achievements of sportspersons and other professionals reflected the talent and potential of the people of the state. He urged the younger generation to carry forward the legacy of those who came before them while preserving Manipur’s history and heritage.

Singh called upon citizens to work with unity, dedication and a sense of responsibility, saying the sacrifices made for the land and its people should never be forgotten. He urged collective efforts to build a peaceful, prosperous and united Manipur.

On the occasion, the Manipur Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry was announced for five police personnel, while the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty was announced for 10 personnel.

The programme was attended by the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers, MLAs, Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur, Director General of Police, senior civil and police officials, students and other dignitaries.