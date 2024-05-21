The Government of Manipur has declared a day of mourning on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, to honor the memory of H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who lost his life in a helicopter crash alongside H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's Foreign Minister.

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on Sunday. Elections to elect the next President will be held on June 28. The chopper carrying Iran President Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had disappeared over a mountainous region.

There was "no sign" of life among passengers of the helicopter, Iran's state television said. "Upon finding the helicopter, there was no sign of the helicopter passengers being alive as of yet," the state TV said.

This incident follows a period of heightened regional tensions, particularly in light of the Gaza conflict and Iran's recent escalations with Israel. President Raisi, who has been in office since 2021, has pledged Iran's steadfast support for Palestine, a stance reiterated during his recent dam inauguration speech.

Iran state media shared videos of the leader on board the chopper on Sunday. The video shows the Iranian leader looking out of an aircraft window as the camera pans to show several senior officials including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian seated opposite him.

In a solemn proclamation issued by the Governor's office, Manipur will pay its respects by flying the National Flag at Half Mast on all Government buildings and offices across the state. Additionally, all official entertainment activities scheduled for the day will be suspended, as a mark of solemn remembrance.