Stating the environment issues created by anthropogenic factor as one of the growing concern, minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Thongam Biswajit said that as challenge to nature wouldn’t bring any benefit to society, people should love mother earth as their own priceless asset.

Joining the country wide observance ceremony of World Wetlands Day, directorate of Environment and Climate Change also organised the World Wetlands Day under the theme “Wetlands and Human Wellbeing” today. The programme was held at NIT East Campus, Lamphelpat under Imphal West district.

Addressing the function as chief guest, Biswajit said that Manipur being one of the states bestowed with bountiful nature, the state is also facing the impact of climate change. The role of each and every individual is accountable to protect the fast degradation of nature and environment.

He stated that state government has taken up various measures related to combat to climate change. Climate resilient action plan was already formulated, wetland committee was constituted for preservation of dying wetland and river rejuvenation programme are also taken up.

He said that state government has started the rejuvenation of Nambul River and as a result of it, the condition of the said river has been improved to great extent. The state government will also initiate the rejuvenation of Imphal and Kongba river soon.

Biswajit also informed about now 23 wetlands have been recommended by Technical Committee for Sustainable Management. Of it, seven wetlands are under process for notification as state priority. Amongst seven wetland, project activities have already started in four wetlands.

Presenting his keynote address, director of Environment and Climate Change, Dr T Brajakumar Singh said that wetland plays pivotal role in maintaining micro-climatic condition of a region, control flood, sequester carbon and it is home to thousands of species. Above all, human also depend on wetland for their livelihood. But unfortunately, wetlands are gradually dying from the state.

He informed that about 35 per cent of wetland have disappeared since 1970 and remaining are vanishing in rapidly. UN has declared 2021-2030 as decade on Ecosystem Restoration. This is a call for the protection and revival of ecosystems around the world. To achieve this, there is a need of joint effort in reversing the decline of natural wetlands.

He said that out of 708 wetlands categories identified in National Wetlands Atlas 2009 from Manipur, 23 wetlands have been recommended by Technical Experts Committee for Sustainable Management. Out of 23 wetlands, seven wetlands are under process for notification as state priority and project activities are taken up in four wetlands.

The seven wetlands to be notified as state priority are Jaimeng Wetland in Kangpokpi district, Utra Pat in Bishnupur district, Yaral Pat in Imphal East district, Waithou-Phumnom Pat in Thoubal and Imphal East district, Kachouphung/Achau Maki Wetland in Kamjong district, Pumlen-Khoidum Pat in Kakching district and Ikop-Kharung Pat in Thoubal and Kakching district, he mentioned. As a part of the programme spot painting competition on the theme “Wetlands and Manipur” was held.