Manipur on alert after heavy rain and hailstorms batter several districts

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on March 15 directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure immediate relief measures after heavy rain and hailstorms struck several parts of the state over the weekend.

The chief minister said the sudden spell of severe weather had caused difficulties for many families and communities across both hill and valley districts.

“In view of the prevailing situation, I have issued strict instructions to all concerned officials to remain on high alert and take immediate, coordinated measures to mitigate the impact on the affected people,” Singh said in a post on X.

According to the chief minister, relief and response teams have been asked to act swiftly so that essential assistance reaches affected households without delay. This includes ensuring access to basic necessities for those impacted by the weather conditions.

Officials from the concerned departments are closely monitoring the situation and working on the ground to support affected families, he added.

“In this challenging time, I want to assure every citizen that the government stands firmly with you,” Singh said, adding that the administration remains committed to ensuring “relief, safety, and support for every affected family”.

Heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms hit several districts across Manipur on Saturday and Sunday, affecting areas in both the hill regions and the valley. Authorities are assessing the situation and coordinating response efforts.