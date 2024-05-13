Manipur Police, on May 12, arrested a member of a proscribed outfit involved in numerous extortion cases across the state, while also apprehending two individuals accused of abducting and assaulting four on-duty police personnel.

Security forces arrested Asem Netaji Singh alias Neta (40), an active member of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), from Ninthoukhong in Bishnupur district. From his possession, one complete computer set and a mobile phone were recovered. Netaji was allegedly involved in extortion cases targeting the general public, government employees and business establishments.

In a separate operation, the state police arrested 25-year-old Taibanganba Sanoujam and 40-year-old Moirangthem Bobo, who are accused of abducting and physically assaulting four on-duty police personnel on Saturday. They were taken into custody on May 12 after an overnight search.