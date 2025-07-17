Manipur: One drug peddler arrested with drugs worth Rs 24 lakh in Senapati

Security forces in Manipur arrested one individual on Wednesday, July 17 with a large consignment of suspected WY tablets valued at approximately Rs 24 lakh.

The accused, identified as Makakmayum Firdos Sharif (26), a resident of Yairipok Tulihal Awang Leikai in Imphal East district, was intercepted at T. Khullen Naka Checkpoint in Senapati district. The arrest was made as part of a routine vehicle inspection carried out by security personnel deployed in the region.

During the search, authorities recovered the following items from the suspect’s possession:

29,974 suspected WY tablets neatly packed in 150 packets, with an estimated street value of ₹24,00,000

One Hyundai i20 vehicle, along with its key and Registration Certificate

One Apple iPhone

An Aadhaar card and a Voter ID card

The seized contraband and articles have been taken into custody for further investigation. The accused is currently under interrogation, and officials suspect his involvement in a larger drug distribution network operating in the region.