Manipur: One drug peddler arrested with drugs worth Rs 24 lakh in Senapati
Security forces in Manipur arrested one individual on Wednesday, July 17 with a large consignment of suspected WY tablets valued at approximately Rs 24 lakh.
Security forces in Manipur arrested one individual on Wednesday, July 17 with a large consignment of suspected WY tablets valued at approximately Rs 24 lakh.
The accused, identified as Makakmayum Firdos Sharif (26), a resident of Yairipok Tulihal Awang Leikai in Imphal East district, was intercepted at T. Khullen Naka Checkpoint in Senapati district. The arrest was made as part of a routine vehicle inspection carried out by security personnel deployed in the region.
During the search, authorities recovered the following items from the suspect’s possession:
29,974 suspected WY tablets neatly packed in 150 packets, with an estimated street value of ₹24,00,000
One Hyundai i20 vehicle, along with its key and Registration Certificate
One Apple iPhone
An Aadhaar card and a Voter ID card
The seized contraband and articles have been taken into custody for further investigation. The accused is currently under interrogation, and officials suspect his involvement in a larger drug distribution network operating in the region.
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