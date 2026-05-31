Manipur: One injured in alleged attack on Konsakhul villagers; village authority demands action

A resident of Konsakhul Naga Village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district sustained serious injuries in an alleged attack by armed individuals on May 31, prompting the village authority to demand a thorough investigation and immediate intervention by the administration.

According to local sources, the incident took place at around 10.30 a.m. and was preceded by the alleged cutting of a water supply pipeline serving the village. Residents claimed that the disruption affected the village's primary source of water and led to tensions in the area.

Villagers alleged that a group of armed individuals attacked residents when they attempted to restore the damaged water supply line. One villager was seriously injured in the incident and was later provided medical treatment, sources said.

In a statement issued, the Konsakhul Village Authority condemned the incident and alleged that militants belonging to KNF (P), along with some residents of neighbouring Leilon Vaiphei village, were involved in the attack. The authority claimed that villagers were ambushed without provocation while trying to repair the disrupted water pipeline.

The village authority further alleged that several persons remained missing following the incident and said the attack had created fear and insecurity among residents. It described the incident as a serious violation of human rights and called for urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of villagers.

The statement also referred to previous incidents in the area, alleging that 18 Naga civilians had earlier been abducted by KNF (P) militants and residents of Leilon Vaiphei village. According to the authority, the whereabouts of six of those abducted persons remain unknown.

Demanding action, the village authority urged the State government and security agencies to restore essential services, conduct a comprehensive investigation and bring those responsible to justice. It also appealed to civil society organisations and human rights groups to take note of the situation and support efforts to safeguard the rights and dignity of villagers.