An IED blast rocked the Thangmeiband area of Imphal West in Manipur on February 26 leaving one laborer injured. The explosion occurred in the basement of an under-construction building in the area. The injured laborer was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to sources, the blast took place in Thangmeiband area of Imphal West , and the police forensic team has been dispatched to the site to investigate the incident. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses reported that the sound of the explosion was heard in the vicinity, causing panic among local residents. The police have cordoned off the area to prevent any further untoward incident.

The injured laborer is currently receiving medical attention, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.

The police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.