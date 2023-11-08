A combined team of security forces has apprehended two persons including one active cadre of the Kuki National Army (KNA), who was found away from his designated SoO camp, while conducting search operations at Moreh in Tengnoupal district at 1 p.m. on November 8.

The search operations were launched by a combined team of Special CDO, Moreh CDO, Thoubal CDO, kakching CDO, 5th IRB, 5th AR, 181 BSF, 156 BSF and 192 BSF stationed at Moreh at J.H.Vajang village, Haolemkhopi village, S.T. Moullenphai village and Yangoupokpi village.

Around 3 p.m., as the team started searching the hill terrain and river bank at Yangoupokpi village, two persons in a very suspicious manner were detained and verified.



Also Read: Manipur minister claims internet services to be resumed in four districts

One revealed himself as an active Lc. Corporal of KNA posted at Moreh under one self-styled Let. Lunmang Haikip alias Mamang. He identified himself as Seikholun Vaiphei (35) S/o. Thangpao Vaiphei of Zion Veng Tuinom Part 4, Moreh.

He further disclosed that he joined KNA in Oct. 2004 under army no. 1483 of the 22nd batch trained at Minou, Moreh near AR camp. One Aadhar card, driving licence, PMJAY card, one Realme handset with one Airtel and one Myanmarese sim card and one Jupiter scooter without regd. No. red in colour was recovered from his possession.

The second person identified himself as one Lupho Otminlal Hangmi,19, S/o LetngamLupho Hangmi of Yangoupokpi village, Moreh.

A One Plus Android mobile handset with one Airtel and a Myanmarese sim card were recovered from his possession.

They were apprehended at 4.30 pm from the river bank beside the hill terrain of Yangoupokpi Village and handed over to Moreh Police Station for further legal action.