Manipur opens first of four proposed mechanised parking facilities in Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday, August 22 inaugurated a mechanised rotary parking facility at Nagamapal near the Chunkhang Leirak entry, aimed at addressing parking constraints in one of Imphal’s busy market areas.

Speaking at the inauguration, Singh said development in the state was closely linked to peace and emphasised the need for dialogue among communities to create an environment conducive to development. He also called for a positive approach towards addressing social and developmental challenges.

The Chief Minister said the proper functioning of the parking facility would require the collective cooperation of local residents and members of the bazaar community.

Thangmeiband MLA Khumukcham JoyKisan Singh, in his presidential address, highlighted the difficulties faced by residents and visitors due to limited parking space in the market area. He said the government had initiated the project to address the longstanding parking problem.

JoyKisan Singh also welcomed the resumption of bus services in the state and said the shortage of potable water in the Thangmeiband constituency would be addressed soon under the Chief Minister’s guidance.

Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel described the inauguration as an important milestone for Imphal, noting that the Nagamapal facility was the first of four proposed mechanised parking facilities across the city.

Goel said Imphal, like other capital cities, was experiencing increasing pressure on available parking space due to urbanisation and the rising number of vehicles. This, he said, had created a growing need for organised parking infrastructure in the city.

The inaugural programme was attended by Thingbaijam Harikumar Singh, CEO of Smart City, members of the bazaar community, government staff and local residents, among others.