Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a remarkable achievement in the state's battle against opium poppy cultivation.

According to a satellite imagery-based report by the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre (MARSAC) as filed by NDTV, the opium poppy cultivation area has witnessed a staggering 60 per cent decline over the three-year crop cycle period from 2021 to 2024.

This remarkable feat, as highlighted by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, is attributed to the unwavering support extended by the masses towards the Manipur state government's War on Drugs campaign. Singh stated the collective determination to eradicate the menace of drugs, particularly to safeguard the youth of the state.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh sharing an info-graphics of NDTV reiterated the monumental achievement, underlining the concerted efforts invested in strengthening the War on Drugs campaign. The latest report from MARSAC underscores the effectiveness of these efforts in curbing opium poppy cultivation across Manipur.

The data presented in the report reveals a drastic reduction in opium poppy cultivation across various districts of Manipur. Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Senapati, once hotspots of such cultivation, have witnessed a significant decline in opium poppy farms. In 2021-22, the total opium poppy cultivation area stood at 28,599 acres, while in 2022-23, it plummeted to 16,890 acres, marking a substantial decrease.

District-wise statistics provided by MARSAC illustrate the scale of the decline:

- Kangpokpi: 5407 acres (2021-22) to 3049 acres (2022-23)

- Churachandpur: 4063 acres (2021-22) to 1729 acres (2022-23)

- Senapati: 4053 acres (2021-22) to 1454 acres (2022-23)

Other districts such as Chandel, Kamjong, Ukhrul, Tengnoupal, Noney, and Tamenglong have also witnessed a substantial reduction in opium poppy cultivation, reflecting the broad impact of the state's anti-drug initiatives.