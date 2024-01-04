Ten opposition parties, including INC, AAP, AITC, AIFB, SS (UBT), CPI, CPI (M), RSP, NCP, and JD (U), strongly condemned Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for his alleged threatening statements regarding the reimposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state.

During a press conference held at the Manipur Press Club, Kshetrimayum Shanta, the secretary of CPI (M) Manipur unit, expressed deep concern over the Chief Minister's words, terming them as "unfortunate and highly condemnable." Shanta stated that Manipur has been in turmoil for the past eight months, and in such a fragile situation, the chief minister's alleged threats only exacerbate the tension.

Shanta highlighted the people's prior experiences with the consequences of AFSPA, urging Chief Minister N Biren Singh to refrain from making such statements in public and to withdraw the alleged warning. He stated, "The people of the state have already borne the brunt of AFSPA 1958. It was removed from seven constituencies during the Congress regime, and it is gradually being withdrawn from other parts of Manipur. The Chief Minister should not make warning remarks regarding the reimposition of AFSPA."

Blaming the present BJP government for the ongoing crisis that began on May 3, 2023, Shanta announced that the ten like-minded political parties had submitted a complaint to the Secretary of the Commission of Enquiry regarding the current situation. He asserted that they are launching a movement against the government and seeking support from the people to restore peace in the state.