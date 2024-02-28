Concerning the present unrest, opposition Congress MLAs proposed to allocate one day sitting for discussion of conflict by amending the report of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

The proposal was moved during the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly that commenced from today onwards.

The Congress MLAs, Kangujam Ranjit, Keisham Meghachandra Singh and Th Lokeshwar Singh raised the move to amend the report of BAC under rule 269 of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The said MLAs tried to elaborate on the present crisis during the session mainly at the time of the presentation of the BAC report. However, the speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Session, Th Satyabrata had Singh had controlled the situation stating they would have time to discuss the matter in coming days of session. Chief Minister N Biren Singh also responded that BAC report was made after due consultation with members. There will be time to discuss the present unrest during the coming days of the ongoing session.

Addressing the media after the session, the president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, Keisham Meghachandra Singh said that in view of the present crisis, the proposal was made to allocate one day or extend one of the ongoing Manipur Legislative Assembly for discussion of current crisis. The conflict is almost 10 days and violence is still continuing. However, the ruling party allegedly rejected which proved that present government is trying to “bulldozed” them.



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To respond a query, Meghachandra said that they didn’t see any 10 Kuki MLAs (8 MLAs and 2 ministers) during the session. They don’t understand whether the 10 Kuki MLAs took leave or not as the house didn’t expose. Despite being opposition MLAs, they don’t get opportunity to raise questions in this regard.

Meghachandra said that the presence of 10 Kuki MLAs in the session is very much necessary as they are also one of responsible persons of causing present unrest. Above this, the presence of all ministers and MLAs is required in passing supplementary demands for grants and budgets.

Congress MLA K Ranjit said that the present give huge impact and irreparable lost to society. The current crisis has shattered the image of political leaders be it chief minister, speaker or MLAs. The whole responsibility of present crisis should be taken by 10 Kuki MLAs who had demanded for separate administration.

He continued and said that people of the state have been demanding to convene special session to discuss about present crisis. With the arrival of the normal session, assembly sitting is being convened. But unfortunately, they produce mainly government without giving much focus on present crisis.

However, Congress party observed that presentation of Privilege and Ethic Committee Report against 10 Kuki MLAs, discussion on current conflict, implementation of NRC and abrogation of Suspension of Operation with Kuki militants is very much essential during the ongoing session. With this view, Congress MLAs had proposed extension or allocation of one day of the session to discuss about given pressing issues, said Ranjit.