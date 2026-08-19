Manipur orders closure of all schools, colleges and higher education institutes from August 20 to 22

The Government of Manipur has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and higher education institutions across the state from August 20 to August 22, 2026, citing the prevailing law and order situation.

According to an order issued by the Education Department on August 19, the closure will apply to schools affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, Council of Higher Secondary Education, CBSE and other boards, along with colleges and higher education institutions, including universities.

The order covers institutions under the government, aided and unaided sectors.

The directive was issued by the Manipur Education Department by order and in the name of the Governor of Manipur. The department has directed concerned authorities to circulate the order to all schools, colleges and institutions across the state.

The closure comes amid the prevailing law and order situation in the state. District-level authorities and education officials have also been asked to ensure necessary implementation of the order.