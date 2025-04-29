The Government of Manipur has issued a directive to prevent the issuance of multiple birth certificates and limit date of birth corrections in Aadhaar enrolment procedures.



According to an official communication from the Home Department dated November 4, 2024, the departments of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (RD&PR), Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD), and Health & Family Welfare have been instructed to issue strict guidelines to all birth certificate issuing authorities across the state.



The directive emphasizes the need to avoid issuing multiple birth certificates, stating that if a new certificate is to be issued, the previously issued one must be cancelled to prevent duplication and potential misuse.



The order further highlights that the growing number of requests for multiple corrections of date of birth in Aadhaar records has posed a significant challenge to the Aadhaar enrolment process.



In response, the Governor of Manipur has mandated that the date of birth must be thoroughly verified before Aadhaar registration, and no changes will be permitted once the date is recorded.

