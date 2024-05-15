A two-day media sensitisation programme on "Horticulture Schemes" kicked off on May 15 at the Manipur Press Club in connection with the golden jubilee celebration of the All Manipur Journalists' Union (AMWJU). Organised under the aegis of the Directorate of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, the event highlighted the successful growth of organic farming in the state through the implementation of the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) since 2016.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, K. Debadutta Sharma, Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Government of Manipur, emphasized the importance of promoting organic farming to reduce reliance on chemical-based agricultural practices in the state.

Sharma revealed that the Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA), an agency under the Department of Horticulture, has played a pivotal role in advancing organic farming through the implementation of MOVCDNER. Prior to the scheme's execution, there were only around 385 registered organic farmers, but that number has now increased to approximately 37,900. However, he acknowledged the need for continued efforts to further scale up organic farming.

Commending the media's role, Sharma stated, "Without the media, whatever steps we have taken wouldn't be fruitful. It is only through the media that people have come to know about MOVCDNER."

Highlighting the differences between regions, Sharma noted that chemical and synthetic fertilizers are used less in farming in hill areas compared to the valley region. Consequently, the government has placed a greater emphasis on promoting organic farming in hill areas.