Several organisations of Manipur, including youth bodies submitted a memorandum to the United Nations, demanding urgent action and justice for six internally displaced persons (IDPs), including an eight-month-old infant, who were killed in the Jakuradhor massacre in Jiribam. The tragic incident, allegedly perpetrated by Kuki militants, has been denounced as a blatant violation of international humanitarian laws.

The organisations comprising of Yelhoumee Phurup, Taragi Cheishu, Solidarity Offered Unitedly for a Lustrated Society, Youth Collective Manipur, Nupi Union for Peace and Integrity, Manipur Students’ Association Delhi, and Manipur International Youth Centre described the killings as a violation of the 'Martens Clause,' a key principle of customary international law, and called on the UN to hold the perpetrators accountable. Highlighting the severity of the crime, the memorandum sought immediate global intervention and proposed several measures to ensure justice:

Arrest and Prosecution: Immediate apprehension and trial of the Kuki militants under India's Geneva Conventions Act, 1960, and other applicable domestic laws.

Judicial Inquiry: Establishment of an independent Judicial Inquiry Commission led by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the massacre.

UN Investigation: Deployment of a UN Special Rapporteur to probe the incident.

Reports by National Commissions: Involvement of the Women and Child Commission of India to produce a comprehensive report under the POCSO Act, 2012, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to ensure justice for the victims.

Repeal of AFSPA: Immediate repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), widely criticized for enabling human rights violations.

War Crimes Tribunal: Establishment of a tribunal under the UN Security Council to prosecute individuals responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide or ethnic cleansing.

The memorandum underscores the urgency for the international community to address the killings, citing India's alleged inability to act independently. The organisations called for immediate UN intervention to safeguard human rights and uphold justice for the victims of this devastating atrocity.