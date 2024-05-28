Manipur witnesses a historic achievement as over 93% of students passed the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur. Despite the tumultuous backdrop of ethnic tensions, the academic vigor of Manipur's youth shines through, illuminating pathways of hope and promise for the state's future.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, taking to microblogging site X, lauded the indefatigable spirit of the state's students, emphasizing their triumph over adversities. Singh said, "Our hardworking students have excelled despite various challenges, and their success has brought smiles and hopes to the state." The Chief Minister reiterated the commitment of the State Government to uphold the academic well-being of students, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of education amidst trying circumstances.

The achievement comes in the wake of a tumultuous academic year marred by ethnic tensions, leaving many students displaced and seeking refuge in relief camps. Previous years witnessed a pass percentage of 76% in 2022 and 82.82% in 2023, marking a significant leap in this year's performance.

Officials attribute the surge in pass percentage to the transition from the marks system to the grading system, a move aimed at alleviating stress and fostering a conducive learning environment amidst the prevailing challenges. Under the new grading system, students were awarded grades ranging from A1 to E2, eliminating the conventional focus on total or aggregate marks.

The examinations, conducted from March 15 to April 3, saw a total of 37,547 students participating, comprising 18,995 male and 18,552 female students.