The Native People Committee Manipur (NPCM) has called a 48-hour statewide general strike from midnight on October 19, demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and decisive action against armed groups allegedly responsible for the killing of three Meetei firewood collectors in Imphal East district.

The strike has been called across the hill and valley districts of Manipur following the attack on civilians from Uyumpok and Nongshum near the Khongbal Tangkhul foothill areas. Several other people were injured in the incident, according to the committee.

The NPCM said the strike was intended to press the state and central governments to take concrete measures to ensure civilian safety and hold those responsible for the killings accountable.

Health services, religious activities and institutions, and essential services have been exempted from the strike. The committee has appealed to the public to maintain peace and ensure that ambulances, emergency medical care and essential supplies remain unaffected.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the committee identified the deceased as Lairenpakpam Inaobi Meitei, 40, and Aribam Noni Meetei, 35, both residents of Nongshum, and Ksh. Sushil Singh, 30, of Uyumpok Mamang Leikai.

The committee strongly criticised the state government's handling of the security situation, alleging that its assurances of normalcy had failed to translate into adequate protection for civilians accessing forests and agricultural land for their livelihood.

NPCM seeks Nemcha Kipgen's resignation

Among its key demands, the committee has sought the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, pending a transparent examination of allegations concerning political influence over security operations. It has also demanded a lawful investigation and action against KNF(P) chairman SS Thangboi Kipgen.

The committee cited the transfer of the Kamjong Superintendent of Police following an appeal reportedly made by the Saikul MLA and an earlier rescue operation involving members of the KNF(P) at Leilon Vaiphei, reportedly following a request by Kipgen, as developments requiring transparent explanations from the authorities.

The allegations and circumstances cited by the committee have not been independently verified.

Seven demands placed before governments

The NPCM has put forward seven demands to the governments of India and Manipur, including immediate action against armed groups allegedly involved in the attack and the identification and vacation of unauthorised armed camps near the Khongbal Tangkhul foothills and Khamenlok.

It has also demanded additional security deployment, including India Reserve Battalion personnel, in vulnerable areas to protect civilians and secure access routes to forests and agricultural land.

Other demands include a time-bound decision on the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, a transparent and time-bound investigation into the killings, prosecution of those responsible in accordance with the law, and credible security guarantees for indigenous residents.

The committee has appealed to Naga and Meetei youth to remain vigilant and united, while urging the authorities to address concerns over the continuing violence and the safety of indigenous communities.

The NPCM said the 48-hour strike was a protest against the killings and what it described as the government's failure to restore public confidence in the state's security arrangements. It urged people to observe the strike peacefully without obstructing emergency and essential services.