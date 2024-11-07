Students and teachers of Irilbung Government High School, Manipur staged a vehement protest on Thursday, condemning the assault on the school's Headmaster-in-charge, Nongthombam Nilakumar.

The incident occurred around 9:50 am when an unidentified miscreant reportedly entered the Headmaster's room and physically attacked him. The attack is allegedly linked to an "unbearable monetary demand" made by the perpetrator.

Gathered at the school gate, the protesters expressed their strong outrage and demanded immediate action against the culprit. One of the teachers recounted the incident, stating that the assailant entered the Headmaster's room and assaulted him, leading to the victim's hospitalization with sustained injuries.

The protesters voiced their deep concern over the threat of violence against school staff within the school premises, stating that such incidents create a highly disturbing atmosphere for academic activities. They urged the authorities to take swift action to address the situation and ensure the safety of the entire school community.

Students who joined the agitation also expressed their sadness and anger over the beating of their teacher. They called for strict punishment for the perpetrator and demanded measures to prevent such attacks from occurring in the school in the future.

In a show of solidarity, the protesters announced that classes at the school would remain suspended for two days, not only to support the Headmaster but also to demand stronger security measures for the institution.

Interestingly, the protesters also revealed that the school has been facing an "unbearable monetary demand," which may have been a contributing factor to the violent incident.