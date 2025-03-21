Manipur-based organisations have condemned the shocking murder of a nine-year-old girl in Churachandpur district in the early hours of Friday.

The minor was found dead at a relief camp, Lanva TD block, Lingsiphai.

After she was reported missing from the camp on the evening of March 20, her family started searching for her, as per officials. Her body was found in the relief camp compound later in the night.

It is suspected that she was raped, they said, adding that the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination. Reports also suggest that an injury mark was found on the child's neck and bloodstains were discovered at the murder site.

Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also condemned the "heinous killing" of the minor and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He sought justice without delay on his official X handle.

"I strongly condemn the heinous killing of a young girl by unidentified miscreants at Lanva TD Block in Churachandpur district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family, and I share their grief during this difficult time. This senseless act is a grave crime against humanity, and I urge the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice without delay," wrote Biren Singh.

Various organisations like Young Vaiphei Association, Zomi Mothers' Association, to name a few, condemned the spine-chilling incident and demanded thorough investigation into the matter.

The organisations have demanded that the culprits involved in the inhuman act be booked. They extended condolences to the bereaving family and urged the police as well as other authorities to ensure that justice is delivered.