A One Day Mini Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme on Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation, or SVEEP was organized at Agape Children Home in Kangpokpi District Headquarters.

The event was organized under the aegis of the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Field Office, Senapati District in collaboration with Lamhil Kuki Cultural Research Centre, Kangpokpi.

D.K. Thangboi, IAS, Joint Secretary, Govt. of Manipur graced the significant event as Chief Guest while the Headmaster of Kangpokpi Higher Secondary School, Lunneo and Chairman of Agape Children Home, Haotinkhup Haokip attended as Guest of Honour and Functional President respectively.

While Dr. S. Kipgen, Asst. Professor, Presidency College, Motbung attended as Resource persons, Seilam Singsit, Chairman, Ward No.11 Kangpokpi and Guru Yamkhomang, President, Lamhil Kuki Cultural Research Centre Kangpokpi attended the event as Special Guests.

Angthoi Sankhil George, Field Publicity Officer-In-Charge of Central Bureau Communication, Senapati, in his keynote address, briefed about the aims and objectives of the SVEEP campaign.

He said that the program aims to educate and engage the youth in the electoral process and urged them to spread and disseminate the message of the SVEEP campaign.

D.K. Thangboi, IAS, Joint Secretary, Govt. of Manipur said that voters' education and electoral participation are integral parts of the democratic process while highlighting the need to understand the values of electoral participation, especially among the young voters or the youths.

While emphasizing the importance of the participation of youth in the election process to choose the right representative of the people, the IAS officer maintained that if informed people do not participate in the election process, we may not have good governance.

Topics like EVM, VVPAT, voter registration, universal adult franchise, Saksham App, cVIGIL App, KYU App, toll-free number, etc. were also discussed during the program.

Lamhil Kuki Cultural Troupe presented a cultural dance while a Spot Quiz to spread voters' awareness and electoral participation was also organized during the event.

Prize distribution to the winners of the Quiz competition culminates the program.