Manipur: Over 2 kg of suspected heroin seized, two arrested in joint anti-narcotics operation

In a major anti-narcotics operation, security agencies seized over two kilograms of suspected heroin and arrested two individuals in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Tuesday, July 1.

According to police, the operation was conducted on July 1 following specific intelligence inputs by a joint team comprising the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Imphal East; Youth Against Drugs and Alcohol Manipur (YADAM); M&N Sector Quick Action Team (QAT); Range Imphal QAT; and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation was carried out in the area between Kongpal Chingangbam and Khurai Lamlong under Porompat Police Station.

The operation was led by Assistant Sub-Inspector M Rinash Meitei after obtaining due authorization from the competent authority. It was supervised by Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Imphal East, Ak Sadananda Singh, MPS, under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police, Imphal East, Shivanand Surve, IPS.

During the operation, the joint team intercepted a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number MN03P-5733 at Kongpal Chingangbam Road after its occupants allegedly attempted to evade police presence.

The two occupants were identified as Bigyan Baniya (21), a resident of Tuilangphai in Kangpokpi district, and Manoj Chettry (27), a resident of Kohima Sadar in Nagaland.

A detailed search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 168 soap cases containing suspected Heroin No. 4, weighing approximately 7.051 kilograms (gross weight including packaging).

The suspected narcotic substance, along with the vehicle, was seized and both individuals were arrested at the scene. They were subsequently handed over to Porompat Police Station for registration of a case and further legal proceedings.

Police stated that further investigation is underway to determine the source of the seized contraband and identify other persons linked to the alleged drug trafficking network.