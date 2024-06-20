To quell unrest and instill confidence among residents, the Assam Rifles, in conjunction with State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), conducted a massive joint show of force across Jiribam District on June 19, 2024. Over 200 security personnel participated in this operation aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence and maintaining law and order.

The initiative comes in response to recent disturbances in Jiribam, which saw a localized incident on June 6, 2024, manipulated for divisive ends. Addressing the escalating tensions, additional forces were deployed to the district, reinforcing efforts to restore peace and stability.

"This joint operation highlights our collective commitment to safeguarding the community and thwarting any disruptive elements," stated a spokesperson from the Assam Rifles. The operation spanned strategic areas from Jiri Circle to Leingangpoki, marking a visible presence and sending a clear message against any form of unrest.

Since achieving peace in May 2023, Jiribam has stood as a beacon of hope for Manipur. The recent show of force aims not only to reassure residents but also to deter any attempts at destabilization, emphasizing the importance of unity and vigilance in preserving harmony.

"We remain dedicated to restoring normalcy and fostering a secure environment for all," said officials involved in the operation.