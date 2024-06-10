Over the past four days, more than 600 individuals from the troubled Jiribam district of Manipur have sought refuge in Assam's Cachar district, according to police reports. The unrest in Jiribam, bordering Assam, has seen outbreaks of mob violence leading to the burning of homes and government buildings, sparked by the discovery of a body on June 6.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, confirmed that the majority of those displaced have found shelter in the Lakhipur area. Mahatta emphasised the implementation of significant security measures to maintain law and order along the border, including the deployment of additional police and commando units.

While formal shelter camps have not been established, Mahatta assured that security has been heightened. During a visit to the border areas, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai echoed this sentiment, stating that the violence in Manipur has not affected Cachar. Rai disclosed that approximately 600 Manipur residents have sought refuge in the district and reassured that adequate security measures have been put in place. He also mentioned plans for a peace meeting on Monday to foster harmony among the diverse linguistic communities residing in the area.

According to local sources, the displaced individuals in Assam consist of both Kuki and Meitei linguistic groups from Manipur, finding support among relatives and friends in Cachar district.