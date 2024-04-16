In the wake of a recent attack on oil and LPG tankers along National Highway 37 in Keimai, panic has swept through Manipur leading to long queues forming at petrol pumps across the state as residents rush to stock up on fuel. Responding to the escalating situation, the Manipur government has issued assurances of ample petroleum stock urging citizens to refrain from panic buying.

The Directorate of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Manipur, issued a press release today, addressing the growing concerns among the public. In the statement, Director Robertson Asem highlighted the surge in panic buying of petrol and diesel, urging citizens to exercise restraint and only purchase fuel according to their immediate needs.

"The General Public have started resorting to panic buying of POL (Petrol and Diesel) and have started queuing up at Petrol pumps," stated Director Asem in the press release.

Assuring residents of an adequate supply of petroleum products, the government emphasized that there would be no shortage of stock in the state. Petrol pumps have been instructed to remain open as usual to cater to the increasing demand.

"It is to inform that there is sufficient stock of MS-Petrol and HSD-Diesel in the State. There will be no shortage of stock of POL. All Petrol Pumps are directed to open as usual," assured Director Asem.