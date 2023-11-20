The parents of missing children, Maibam Avinash and Ningthoujam Anthony, expressed their frustration with Chief Minister N Biren Singh's alleged indifference to their plight. Despite waiting from 10 am until 7 pm outside the Chief Minister's office, the distraught parents were denied an audience.

Condemning the Chief Minister's silence, Sapam Memcha, grandmother of Maibam Avinash, voiced the anguish felt by the families. "We are completely restless since the day our children went missing. Amidst this situation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh not giving time for at least five minutes is very unfortunate. In this critical juncture, we want to listen to a few words from him," she stated during a press conference at the Manipur Press Club.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the assurances given by officials during their long wait, Memcha added, "If Chief Minister N Biren Singh is not ready to meet us, they should tell us instead of making us wait for such a long time."

The families, along with local residents, had previously met with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Governor of Manipur, and MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on November 6. Although promises were made to trace the missing children, the authorities failed to turn their words into action. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the missing children set a one-week deadline, which expired yesterday without any response from the state government.

Memcha stated that with the government's lack of proactive response, launching an agitation remains the only option to awaken the authorities. She called on the people of the state to extend their support and cooperation to the families of the missing children, emphasizing the urgency of ascertaining the condition of the children.

Maibam Avinash and Ningthoujam Anthony disappeared on November 5 after crossing Kanglatongbi. Two individuals, identified as KRA-U cadres Lunkhosei Chongloi alias Mimin, and Satgougin Hangsing alias Gogou, were arrested in connection with the case. The Special Judge NIA Imphal remanded the accused in judicial custody until December 4, following their appearance through video conferencing after the completion of police custody.