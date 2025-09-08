Manipur: Passenger bus allegedly stopped by suspected armed militants in Ukhrul, phones seized and inspected

Tension gripped Molnom village in Manipur on Monday, September 8 morning after a passenger bus traveling from Sinakeithei was allegedly stopped by armed militants, according to local sources.

Sinakeithei, a Tangkhul village located around 42 kilometers from Imphal under Ukhrul central subdivision, has witnessed unrest in the past.

Footage of the incident surfaced on a Facebook page named Zokhan Khaul, captioned: “Free Movement at your own risk.” The viral video shows armed men halting the bus and confronting passengers.

According to reports, the militants stopped the vehicle after suspecting a passenger of taking photographs of a militant camp stationed in Molnom. The militants allegedly seized passengers’ mobile phones and checked them for any images or recordings. Sources said the devices were later returned when nothing incriminating was found, though the armed group reportedly remained suspicious that footage might have been secretly captured.

The incident has revived bitter memories of past violence in the region. On August 4, 2021, two residents of Sinakeithei — Thotreichan Kashung and Naosomi Lungleng — went missing, and their decomposed bodies were discovered four days later on the banks of the Ihang river. The brutal murders had drawn sharp condemnation from Tangkhul civil society groups, led by the Tangkhul Naga Long.